Project Manager IT

Our client, known as legends in the gaming industry, are seen as one ofthe top tech employers in South Africa.

Always expanding, they are currently on a recruitment drive to find highly talented Project Manager to join their Cape Town operation.

Responsibilities:

Initiation and Planning

– Accountable for end-to-end project planning and a Project Management Plan – including plans for: Scope, Communication, Risk and Issues, Cost and Stakeholder Management

– Responsible for the Charter and defining and agreeing the high-level scope, milestones and initial risks early in the project

– Responsible for defining the Project Benefits, Measurements and Critical Success Factors in the Charter

– Responsible for defining roles and responsibilities for the project team and stakeholders (RACI) in the Charter

– Responsible for setting up the Project Governance and Systems to effectively manage the project

– Accountable for creating, implementing and maintaining the Project Schedule and obtaining approval from relevant stakeholders

Executing, Monitoring and Controlling

– Accountable for proactively tracking the end-to-end project schedule and driving corrective action where required

– Accountable for stakeholder management regarding the project

– Responsible for proactively managing risks, issues and dependencies on the project

– Responsible for proactively managing change – including Time, Cost and Scope changes

– Responsible for executing on the Project Communication Plan and ensuring the relevant stakeholders are kept informed

– Responsible for tracking project decisions made on the project

– Responsible for monitoring costs on the project, as required by the Business Unit

– Responsible for supporting Product Owner in quality product delivery

– Accountable for project status reporting as defined in a Communication Plan or as required by the Business Unit

“Operationalise” (Pre-Go Live, Go Live and Post Go Live)

– Responsible for execution and communication of Deployment Plan (Pre-Go live, Go Live and Post Go live tasks)

– Responsible for arranging training for production teams to allow them to support the product / project after go-live

– Responsible for arranging training for operators to allow them to use the product after go-live

– Responsible for engaging and communicating with external stakeholders

– Responsible for ensuring resourcing availability for go live monitoring and troubleshooting

Project Closure

– Accountable for measuring the delivery of project objectives and benefits, including Critical Success Factors as defined in the Charter

– Responsible for facilitating Lessons Learned sessions and collating all the feedback

– Responsible for prioritising improvements from Lessons Learned and ensuring action owners are assigned and informed

– Responsible for driving improvements by following up with action owners from the Lessons Learned

– Accountable for following the appropriate process for closing the project

– Accountable for communicating project closure to all stakeholders

Benefits Realisation

Responsible for assisting Business Units in getting any requiredbenefits monitoring and reporting in place

Responsible for actively tracking and measuring Project Benefits,including Critical Success Factors

Requirements

– Relevant tertiary qualification

– Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or equivalent

– Excellent Communicator – written and verbal

– MS Office

– MS Project

– EPM experience an advantage

– Agile experience is an advantage

– Experience in the end-to-end delivery of small to medium sized, low to medium complexity projects

– 3 years Project Management experience OR 2 years project management experience and 1 year relevant

– Experience in a software or IT environment

– Basic understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) or IT Delivery Cycle

– Basic knowledge of software or IT project management

– Exposure to 1 or more PM Methodologies

