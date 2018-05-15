ENVIRONMENT: An innovative money transfer company seeks a highly talented Scrum Master to join its Cape Town Dev team. You must have a suitable IT/Project Management tertiary qualification, 5 year’s IT/Project Management experience, 2 year’s Scrum Master experience and have completed a Scrum Course. You must also have knowledge of the SDLC. DUTIES: Reporting directly to the Head of Engineering – Ensure the entire SCRUM process runs efficiently.

Effectively manage the expectations of all stakeholders.

Ensure that the SCRUM standards are adhered to.

Accurately report on the entire SCRUM process.

Manage own professional and self-development. REQUIREMENTS: Must-Haves – Relevant IT/Project Management tertiary qualification.

5 Years’ experience in IT/Project Management.

At least 2 years as a Scrum Master.

Scrum Course completed. Additional – Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle.

Project Management Principles.

SCRUM Methodology. ATTRIBUTES: Multitasking & Time Management.

Organisational & Administrative skills.

Attention to detail.

Analytical skills.

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for