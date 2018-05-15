Scrum Master
May 15, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative money transfer company seeks a highly talented Scrum Master to join its Cape Town Dev team. You must have a suitable IT/Project Management tertiary qualification, 5 year’s IT/Project Management experience, 2 year’s Scrum Master experience and have completed a Scrum Course. You must also have knowledge of the SDLC.
DUTIES:
Reporting directly to the Head of Engineering –
- Ensure the entire SCRUM process runs efficiently.
- Effectively manage the expectations of all stakeholders.
- Ensure that the SCRUM standards are adhered to.
- Accurately report on the entire SCRUM process.
- Manage own professional and self-development.
REQUIREMENTS:
Must-Haves –
- Relevant IT/Project Management tertiary qualification.
- 5 Years’ experience in IT/Project Management.
- At least 2 years as a Scrum Master.
- Scrum Course completed.
Additional –
- Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle.
- Project Management Principles.
- SCRUM Methodology.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Multitasking & Time Management.
- Organisational & Administrative skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Analytical skills.
- Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related