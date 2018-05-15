Software Architect

May 15, 2018

Software Architect (Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with other professionals to determine functional and non-functional requirements for new software or applications.
  • Use tools and methodologies to create representations for functions and user interface of desired product.
  • Develop high-level product specifications with attention to system integration and feasibility.
  • Define all aspects of development from appropriate technology and workflow to coding standards.
  • Communicate successfully all concepts and guidelines to development team.
  • Oversee progress of development team to ensure consistency with initial design.
  • Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and engineers.
  • Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, modifiability, extensibility etc.
  • Approve final product before launch.

Requirements:

  • Degree in computer science, engineering or relevant field.
  • Proven experience as software architect.
  • Experience in software development and coding in various languages (C#, .NET, Java etc.).
  • Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture.
  • Excellent knowledge of UML and other modeling methods.
  • Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design.
  • Understanding of software quality assurance principles.
  • A technical mindset with great attention to detail.
  • High quality organizational and leadership skills.
  • Outstanding communication and presentation abilities.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

