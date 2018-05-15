Software Architect (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
*Please note: This job is in the process of being updated
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with other professionals to determine functional and non-functional requirements for new software or applications.
- Use tools and methodologies to create representations for functions and user interface of desired product.
- Develop high-level product specifications with attention to system integration and feasibility.
- Define all aspects of development from appropriate technology and workflow to coding standards.
- Communicate successfully all concepts and guidelines to development team.
- Oversee progress of development team to ensure consistency with initial design.
- Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and engineers.
- Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, modifiability, extensibility etc.
- Approve final product before launch.
Requirements:
- Degree in computer science, engineering or relevant field.
- Proven experience as software architect.
- Experience in software development and coding in various languages (C#, .NET, Java etc.).
- Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture.
- Excellent knowledge of UML and other modeling methods.
- Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design.
- Understanding of software quality assurance principles.
- A technical mindset with great attention to detail.
- High quality organizational and leadership skills.
- Outstanding communication and presentation abilities.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)