South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with other professionals to determine functional and non-functional requirements for new software or applications.

Use tools and methodologies to create representations for functions and user interface of desired product.

Develop high-level product specifications with attention to system integration and feasibility.

Define all aspects of development from appropriate technology and workflow to coding standards.

Communicate successfully all concepts and guidelines to development team.

Oversee progress of development team to ensure consistency with initial design.

Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and engineers.

Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, modifiability, extensibility etc.

Approve final product before launch.

Requirements:

Degree in computer science, engineering or relevant field.

Proven experience as software architect.

Experience in software development and coding in various languages (C#, .NET, Java etc.).

Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture.

Excellent knowledge of UML and other modeling methods.

Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design.

Understanding of software quality assurance principles.

A technical mindset with great attention to detail.

High quality organizational and leadership skills.

Outstanding communication and presentation abilities.

