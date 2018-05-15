Software Developer (Back-End)

Interested in working with a diverse talented team of Product, Service and Development professionals, then this is the place to be. A successful candidate will need to be technically excellent, a mentor and be able to execute on the direction of the Team Lead

Qualifications:

– Relevant Degree or relevant qualification

Job Requirements:

– Relevant work experience

– The candidate will be working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry

– Strong OOP Skills

– Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles

The following experience would be advantageous:

– Understanding of Agile processes for software development

– .Net, C#, Java, C++

– Linux

– HA Systems

– NoSQL technologies

– High transactional systems

– CI

– Unit Testing

– SOA

Learn more/Apply for this position