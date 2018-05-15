Software Developer (Editor)

Develop and maintain software
– Analyses requirements and creates an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice
– Creates appropriate estimates and reviews them with seniors and the team
– Develops and releases software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time
– Ensures that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software
– Communicates status and escalates on risks and issues appropriately
and timeously
– Comprehensively creates and maintains documentation of the software design and implementation, according to documentation standards
– Contributes to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes
Software Quality
– Test the software as per the team’s software quality charter
– Make sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification
– Test all changes you made and ensure that existing functionality works as
expected
– Takes full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality and cover the full scope of development
– Actively review and fix all defects found as per the defined quality standards
– Contributes to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes
– Help others improve the quality of their work
Support and maintenance
– Provides support for product related issues in production in a timely manner
– Provide effective and timely feedback on support issues
– Provides support to dependent teams
Knowledge sharing
– Readily shares knowledge when tasked or approached
– Proactively shares knowledge within the team
The following experience will be advantageous
– Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc)
– React
– Redux
– Javascript
– CSS and/or SCSS
– Typescript
– Jest
– Storybook
– Experience with game development
Minimum requirements and qualification
– Minimum 2-5 year’s software development experience
– A keen interest in game and/or software development
– Relevant qualification