Software Engineering Team Lead (Catalogue)

Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Technical/Team Lead to join their team in Cape Town.

We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.

Responsibilities:

– You will lead a group of software engineers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.

– You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

– Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.

– This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, and working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

