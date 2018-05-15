SQL Developer

If you fit the below criteria you definitely stand a great chance of working for this amazing client based in the southern suburbs in Cape Town. They are looking for a SQL Developer to start as soon as possible! Qualification:MatricDegree / Diploma in IT or any related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software development companyMicrosoft SQL (SSRS)ETL Development experience (SSIS)Knowledge in at least one Development language (JS or C#) Job Description:You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects.Maintaining and developing SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).Maintaining and developing custom Microsoft C# or NodeJS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027412.

Learn more/Apply for this position