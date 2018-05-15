Team Manager – Data Management (Retail Industry)

Position Purpose:The purpose of the Team Manager – Data Management position will be to focus on providing strategic direction to the data teams in order to create business value, help manage firm-wide risk, reduce cost, and drive innovation by harnessing and leveraging data as an asset.The primary area of responsibility for this role will be to define and execute the data strategy and operating model for the organisation, which includes establishing and managing the following:

Data Governance and Standards. Data Architecture and Technology. Data Risk Management. Data Engineering.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related field.

Experience:

5 years experience in the retail industry.

5 years in-depth experience working with master data, for example data quality, data compliance and data governance.

5 years experience with specialised data management toolsets.

3 years SAP or other ERP implementation experience and involvement.

Knowledge:

Programming knowledge

SDLC knowledge

Object Orientation

Systems Analysis

Implementing and using BI tools

Project Management

Budgetary and expense control

