ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic payment gateway software company seeks a DevOps Engineer to join its team.
DUTIES:
- Deploying, automating, maintaining and managing AWS cloud-based production system, to ensure the availability, performance, scalability and security of productions systems.
- Building, releasing and handling configuration management of production systems.
- Doing pre-production environmental testing to help assure the quality of our products / services.
- System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains.
- Suggesting architecture improvements, recommending process improvements.
- Evaluating new technology options and vendor products.
- Ensuring critical system security through the use of best in class cloud security solutions.
- Supporting installation and maintenance of layered software, and infrastructure.
- Identifying where applications or hardware is having performance/reliability issues; analyzes and formulates a proposed method to correct issues.
- Delivering long-term support and management; troubleshoots and resolves issues daily.
- Working in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures.
- Understanding personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets.
- Taking appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of role.
- Providing Incident management.
- Working on and maintain continuous integration systems.
- Working on deploying web applications on various environments.
- Debugging and analyzing production load.
- Remediating vulnerabilities on various environments.
- Executing load testing on pre-pr