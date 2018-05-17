DevOps Engineer

May 17, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic payment gateway software company seeks a DevOps Engineer to join its team.

DUTIES:

  • Deploying, automating, maintaining and managing AWS cloud-based production system, to ensure the availability, performance, scalability and security of productions systems.
  • Building, releasing and handling configuration management of production systems.
  • Doing pre-production environmental testing to help assure the quality of our products / services.
  • System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains.
  • Suggesting architecture improvements, recommending process improvements.
  • Evaluating new technology options and vendor products.
  • Ensuring critical system security through the use of best in class cloud security solutions.
  • Supporting installation and maintenance of layered software, and infrastructure.
  • Identifying where applications or hardware is having performance/reliability issues; analyzes and formulates a proposed method to correct issues.
  • Delivering long-term support and management; troubleshoots and resolves issues daily.
  • Working in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures.
  • Understanding personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets.
  • Taking appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of role.
  • Providing Incident management.
  • Working on and maintain continuous integration systems.
  • Working on deploying web applications on various environments.
  • Debugging and analyzing production load.
  • Remediating vulnerabilities on various environments.
  • Executing load testing on pre-pr

