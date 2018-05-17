DevOps Engineer (Maven/Linux)
May 17, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A global tech solutions provider seeks a DevOps Engineer (Maven/Linux) with a proven & successful track record as a technical professional who is both resourceful and innovative. You must have 3+ Years of experience in an enterprise IT or development function, Maven, Linux, Chef; Jenkin, Nexus and Java skill. Apply now & join a Dev team in a fast-paced environment where new code is released multiple times a day.
DUTIES:
- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build, continuous integration and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
- Drive the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various systems.
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Provide leadership and guidance to project deployment and integration engineers in their daily operational tasks as well as expanding their capabilities.
- User/Developer training.
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
REQUIREMENTS:
