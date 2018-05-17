ENVIRONMENT: A global tech solutions provider seeks a DevOps Engineer (Maven/Linux) with a proven & successful track record as a technical professional who is both resourceful and innovative. You must have 3+ Years of experience in an enterprise IT or development function, Maven, Linux, Chef; Jenkin, Nexus and Java skill. Apply now & join a Dev team in a fast-paced environment where new code is released multiple times a day. DUTIES: Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build, continuous integration and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.

Drive the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).

Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various systems.

Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.

Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.

Provide leadership and guidance to project deployment and integration engineers in their daily operational tasks as well as expanding their capabilities.

User/Developer training.

Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement. REQUIREMENTS: