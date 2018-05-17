IT Software Engineer

A well established company in Welkom is seeking a Qualified IT Software Developer / Programmer to assist them with creating of software programs, updating, maintaining and developing of new programs.

Relevant IT Qualfication is essential

Previous working experience as a Programmer / Developer is crucial

Working knowledge and experience with C#, HTML, Typescript, etc.

Must be able to work independantly

Salary negotiable depending on experience (Pension Fund + 13th Cheque)

Skills:

– The ability to learn concepts and apply them to other problems

– Basic mathematical skills

– Problem solving.

– Good communication skills

– Resourcefulness

– Working Independantly

Should you meet the necessary requirements, kindly send a comprehensive CV, photo, relevant qualiciations, etc. to (email address)

