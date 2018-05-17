IT Support Technician

Role Description:

12 Month Contract

Based in Cape Town

A well-established international organization is looking to employ an experience and qualified Store Support Technician on a 12 month renewable contract.

  • Responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems.
  • Escalates more complex problems but may manage the incident to completion.
  • Identifies support trends and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst.
  • Responsible for performing onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repairs in an organisation.
  • Responsible for troubleshooting and repairs of computer systems and peripheral equipment located throughout the organisation.
  • May include LAN installations, upgrades and repairs.
  • May maintain an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work.
  • Prepares progress reports for all work performed.
  • May have supervisory responsibilities.

Skills and Experience:

  • Grade 12 Matric or equivalent
  • MCDST or relevant IT qualification
  • A minimum of 3 years hardware / software support to end-users
  • Able to work independently/self-starter
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Windows Operating System & Outlook.
  • Excellent working knowledge of computer hardware and operating systems
  • Excellent working knowledge of networking (TCP/IP protocols essential)
  • Excellent organizational skills and prioritization
  • Analytical
  • Deadline driven

Advantageous

  • Linux
  • A relevant tertiary IT qualification
  • MCDST
  • Retail Point of Sale System Support
  • Call Centre Environment
  • Network Infrastructure & Store Connectivity
  • Windows Server Platform
  • Linux Server Platform
  • Mobile Device Management
  • Digital Display Technology & Content Management
  • SysAid & Remedy Helpdesk Systems

Should you not be contacted withing 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

For more information contact Kgaogelo Shai (contact number)

