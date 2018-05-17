Junior Test Analyst

Description:

Our client based in the northern suburbs seeks a versatile, skilled Junior Test Analyst to work with a range of applications running primarily on the Windows platform.

In this role, you should be able to function as an integral member of an agile team (Scrum). Focus areas will include defining test approach, test design, test execution, defect management and reporting as a member of the Scrum team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Work with the Scrum team members to gather testable requirements based on the product user stories

– Collaborate with Scrum team members and other stakeholders to gain an understanding of the system under test

– Actively participate in the daily Scrum stand-ups and other ceremonies

– Define, document and execute the product test approach and user story acceptance tests.

– Proactive logging and management of defects

– Perform test environment management, working with relevant application and infrastructure resources for setup

– Work with the Quality Assurance Architecture to create, maintain and improve quality assurance and testing processes

– Assistance with other aspects of delivery may be required from time-to-time (e.g. release management, support of user acceptance testing, analysis of production issues to adapt the test approach, etc.)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– 2 years manual testing experience in an agile environment; relevant experience in financial services industry is advantageous

– Bachelor degree or the equivalent education, training and work experience

– Completed ISTQB Foundation Certification; ISTQB Agile Foundation Certification is advantageous

– Experience in testing .net (web-based) and SSRS applications

– Experience in using SQL to query database systems

– Experience in using a web-based test management tool for management of test cases, test execution and defects

– Experience in developing test cases for use by the test automation developers

– Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Microsoft Excel as a tool for comparison of file outputs

– Knowledge of test automation approaches and / or scripting in a test automation context is advantageous

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

– Good working knowledge of integrated systems architecture and data design

– Working knowledge of the SDLC, Change Control Processes and Test Design Techniques

– Focused individual who takes the initiative and takes ownership

– Team player with the ability to work independently

– Ability to prioritize and work well under pressure, planning own outputs to meet the specified deadlines

– Ability to identify and proactively manage risk

– Strong desire to collaborate and build relationship with the team

– Communication skills – ability to communicate confidently and clearly

– Problem solver with excellent attention to detail

