Project Co-Ordinator / Jnr Business Analyst

Company Introduction:

Arch is a premier retail management software package, developed, implemented, maintained and supported by Spinnaker Software. Arch is a cutting-edge product that continuously boasts first-to-market product developments.

For the Job Seeker:

With a highly-rated, professional, proven track record, and our people-focused ethos, this is a sought-after organisation to become a part of.

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the role is to co-ordinate the solution presented to a new client group, through the new development process to implementation and ensure successful hand-over to support and branches. To be groomed to be able to create and successfully present solutions to potential new client groups.

Important Duties and Responsibilities:

– Travel with the Business Development Manager to be present during workshopping of solutions to potential new client groups.

– Co-ordinate and manage the new development process.

– Ensure successful hand-over of the client to support and the branches as well as Group Account Executive.

– Handle any client related queries until successful hand-over.

– Learn the skills needed to be able to workshop, compile and present solutions.

Involved with:

– Clients.

– Technical Services Division.

– Customer Support Division.

– Employee Training.

– 3rd parties.

Minimum Criteria:

– Project Management.

– Business Analysis. (beneficial)

– POS / Retail / FMCG experience, even in an informal capacity, however not essential.

– IT qualification or certification.

– Software experience / exposure.

– Willingness to travel.

– Passport as international travel will likely arise going forward.

– Own vehicle.

– Valid license.

Candidate Attributes:

– Discipline.

– Resilience.

– Responsiveness.

– Self Confidence.

– Self Motivation.

Opportunities:

– The challenge of working with the highly complex Arch Retail POS products within the retail environment.

– Excellent career and development opportunities and first line of consideration for promotion comes from within.

– Arch has many success stories of individuals who have risen through the ranks, from junior, to today being in more senior positions.

– Mentorship based on Personal Development Plan (PDP)

– High investment in training.

– Possible opportunities for further job-related studies.

