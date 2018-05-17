Senior IT Technician

An awesome well recognized company in the southern suburbs is looking for a vibrant and dynamic Senior IT Technician to join their amazing tech team.



Qualification:

MCSE with Exchange 2010 and MS SQL 2008 + 2014 essential

Linux certified SysAdmin (LFCS) advantageous

MOS qualification advantageous



Skills & Experience:

SharePoint, DNS, TCP/IP and IIS required with Enterprise environment exposure being advantageous

Android and iOS mobile support experience essential

Strong Microsoft office skills (Outlook and Excel Advanced)

A+, N+ (Strong desktop hardware support skills + networking skills including cable management / documentation)

Basic electronics and ability to read schematics advantageous

Hands on experience of different project delivery methodology e.g. Agile, Waterfall

Broad experience in global/complex organization using in source and outsource services

Experience in delivering projects in a complex geographical/functional matrix organization

Publishing industry experience (advantageous)



Job Description:

Be accountable for effecting onsite and remote IT support to all internal and external stakeholders.

Recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken.

Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems, and administration.

Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to.

Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with effective resolutions.

Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners, and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support.

Provide after-hours support.

Resolve incidents with printers, copiers and scanners.

Check network backups daily.

Set up, maintain and remove user network accounts where appropriate.

Carry out routine network maintenance tasks.





