ENVIRONMENT: A global leader in software solutions and applications support seeks a talented Jnr & Mid Software Tester to join its team. The successful candidate will require at least 1 years’ experience in a similar role within an architecture-based environment, IIS and SQL Server skills, troubleshooting C# ISTQB Foundation and strong knowledge of Windows operating systems. If you possess a Computer Science tertiary qualification, Virtualization, experience with E-Learning Systems such as STT, Atlantic Link, etc. & Learning Management Systems would prove beneficial. DUTIES: Design, create and execute test cases.

Execute regression tests.

Perform exploratory functional testing.

Log, identify and verify defects using a defect tracking system.

Build automatic tests and manage regression test suites, with Microsoft Visual Studio Test Manager.

C# (Basic Understanding). REQUIREMENTS: 1 – 4 Years Testing experience in client/server architecture-based environment.

Good IIS and basic/intermediate SQL Server skills.

Analytical Troubleshooting skills.

Excellent knowledge of Windows operating systems.

Basic C# Programming.

ISTQB Foundation. Advantageous – Computer Science Graduate.

Virtualization knowledge.

Knowledge of E-Learning Systems (STT, Atlantic Link and/ or others).

Knowledge of Learning Management Systems. ATTRIBUTES: Good written and verbal English communication skills