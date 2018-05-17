Software Tester

May 17, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A global leader in software solutions and applications support seeks a talented Jnr & Mid Software Tester to join its team. The successful candidate will require at least 1 years’ experience in a similar role within an architecture-based environment, IIS and SQL Server skills, troubleshooting C# ISTQB Foundation and strong knowledge of Windows operating systems. If you possess a Computer Science tertiary qualification, Virtualization, experience with E-Learning Systems such as STT, Atlantic Link, etc. & Learning Management Systems would prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Design, create and execute test cases.
  • Execute regression tests.
  • Perform exploratory functional testing.
  • Log, identify and verify defects using a defect tracking system.
  • Build automatic tests and manage regression test suites, with Microsoft Visual Studio Test Manager.
  • C# (Basic Understanding).

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 1 – 4 Years Testing experience in client/server architecture-based environment.
  • Good IIS and basic/intermediate SQL Server skills.
  • Analytical Troubleshooting skills.
  • Excellent knowledge of Windows operating systems.
  • Basic C# Programming.
  • ISTQB Foundation.

Advantageous –

  • Computer Science Graduate.
  • Virtualization knowledge.
  • Knowledge of E-Learning Systems (STT, Atlantic Link and/ or others).
  • Knowledge of Learning Management Systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Good written and verbal English communication skills

