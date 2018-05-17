Software Tester
May 17, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A global leader in software solutions and applications support seeks a talented Jnr & Mid Software Tester to join its team. The successful candidate will require at least 1 years’ experience in a similar role within an architecture-based environment, IIS and SQL Server skills, troubleshooting C# ISTQB Foundation and strong knowledge of Windows operating systems. If you possess a Computer Science tertiary qualification, Virtualization, experience with E-Learning Systems such as STT, Atlantic Link, etc. & Learning Management Systems would prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Design, create and execute test cases.
- Execute regression tests.
- Perform exploratory functional testing.
- Log, identify and verify defects using a defect tracking system.
- Build automatic tests and manage regression test suites, with Microsoft Visual Studio Test Manager.
- C# (Basic Understanding).
REQUIREMENTS:
- 1 – 4 Years Testing experience in client/server architecture-based environment.
- Good IIS and basic/intermediate SQL Server skills.
- Analytical Troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent knowledge of Windows operating systems.
- Basic C# Programming.
- ISTQB Foundation.
Advantageous –
- Computer Science Graduate.
- Virtualization knowledge.
- Knowledge of E-Learning Systems (STT, Atlantic Link and/ or others).
- Knowledge of Learning Management Systems.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Good written and verbal English communication skills
