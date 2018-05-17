Solar Project Manager

Join an industry leader in the renewable solutions space. As the Project Manager for this northern suburbs based company, you will manage projects, an installation team and contractors from the design phase to client handover. Qualification:BTech / NDip in Electrical Engineering Skills & Experience: Experience in Rooftop PV SolarConduct Site SurveysEvaluate and write reports on any faults on the PV equipmentSchedule Solar InstallationsSelect appropriate PV Solar Panels for projectsManage stock levelsReport on project costingScheduling of invoice call outsManage the installation team and contractorsNegotiate preferential rates with contractorsManaging PV performanceDetailed designRelationship management and client liaisonMinimum 6-8 years’ experience Job Description:Use your experience in PV Solar rooftop and batteries to manage solar projects. You will conduct site surveys, schedule projects, design, fault-finding, report writing, manage stock and manage the installation team. You will be liaising with clients and reporting on faults on Solar PV (email address)mum 6-8 years’ experience. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, CARYN-LEE ARENDSE on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE018601.

