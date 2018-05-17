SQL Developer

An employer of choice situated in Hout Bay is looking to take on a SQL Developer. Bring along your strong technical skills and fast lead the way amongst these senior professionals. Qualification:Degree or relevant Tertiary education Skills & Experience: Must have more than 5 years’ experienceMust be good with reports, writing queries and strong database skillsStrong SQL skills Job Description:Highly analytical and motivatedAbility to drive and mentor teamGood communication skillsAbility to put together and make decisions in line with business needsAbility to communicate technical, complex concepts to all levels in the business Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIM RYAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027454.

