Web – C# – .NET Start Date asap

Web – C# – .NET Immediate Start

My Client have recently won 2 international projects so are looking to add to their development team asap. 2/4 positions have been filled. Apply now to be considered for this position.

Candidate must have experience in:

– .NET

– C#

– ASP.NET

– MVC

– SQL

If you would like to be considered for the role then please send an up to date CV to (email address) or call (contact number) for more information on how to secure this position.

Nigel Frank International is the leading .NET recruitment firm globally, advertising more developing jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Microsoft Partners and End Users throughout Africa and the Globe and we have never had more live requirements jobs for .NET professionals. By specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with key employers in Africa and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities on the .NET channel are.

Keywords; developer, programmer, .NET, asp, asp.net, VB.net, html, C#, Gold Partner, sql, visual studio, JavaScript, CRM, Biztalk, MVC, SCRUM, team lead, manager, development, consultant, Microsoft, Johannesburg, intermediate

Learn more/Apply for this position