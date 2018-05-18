Back-end Developer (Parvana)About the Client:
- South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or relevant qualification.
- Relevant work experience.
- Strong OOP Skills.
- Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles.
- The following experience would be bonus:
- Understanding of Agile processes for software development
- .Net, C#, Java, C++
- Linux
- HA Systems
- NoSQL technologies
- High transactional systems
- CI
- Unit Testing
- SOA
