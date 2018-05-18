Back-end Developer

May 18, 2018

Back-end Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or relevant qualification.
  • Relevant work experience.
  • Strong OOP Skills.
  • Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles.
  • The following experience would be bonus:
    • Understanding of Agile processes for software development
    • .Net, C#, Java, C++
    • Linux
    • HA Systems
    • NoSQL technologies
    • High transactional systems
    • CI
    • Unit Testing
    • SOA

