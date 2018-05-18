Back-end Developer

Back-end Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or relevant qualification.

Relevant work experience.

Strong OOP Skills.

Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles.

The following experience would be bonus: Understanding of Agile processes for software development .Net, C#, Java, C++ Linux HA Systems NoSQL technologies High transactional systems CI Unit Testing SOA



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

