BI Developer

Do you have world class reporting and analytics dashboard creating skills? We need you!

wiGroup is looking for an experienced BI Developer to join our Product Data Team and assist us in creating reliable, re-usable and leading-edge reporting and analytics solutions. You will be responsible for aggregating Data from dispersed sources and collating information to develop world class reporting and analytics dashboards. You will also be responsible for developing functional applications to debug, monitor and troubleshoot BI tools. You will form part of a team of Data experts who are motivated, energetic and strive to deliver remarkable reporting and analytics solutions to wiGroup clients.

Responsibilities:

– Normalise and on-board dispersed product Data sources to wiGroup’s Data lake.

– Construct relational and multidimensional database queries for Data sets within wiGroup’s Data lake.

– Elicit technical requirements to build BI reporting and analytics dashboards.

– Develop BI reporting and analytics dashboards for business to consume, draw information, act proactively and make strategic decisions from.

– Research new ways to transform and analyse Data so that it stays relevant to wiGroup’s business model and business divisions.

Requirements:

Experience

– 3-5 years of building commercial Business Intelligence solutions

Knowledge

– Amazon Web Services (Google Cloud advantageous).

– Proficient in MySQL (NoSQL advantageous).

– Experienced with RESTful API’s and the development thereof (GraphQL advantageous).

– Experienced with Tableau (Sisense and QuickSight advantageous).

– Proficient in Object-Oriented Programming Language: Java.

– Experienced with Scripting Programming Language: JavaScript (Python advantageous).

– ELT, ETL and the development thereof.

– Data lake and the development thereof.

– Data Warehouse Design and Data Mining.

– Database Management Systems and OLAP technologies.

– CDC (Change Data Capture) functions and procedures in the context of RDMS (Relational Database Management Systems), ORDBMS (Object-Relational Database Management Systems) and NoSQL Data sets.

Qualifications

– Tertiary Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or Information Technology qualification.

Skills and Characteristics

– Strong Communication and Data Analysis skills.

– Passionate about the subject of Data, Information and Knowledge.

– Proactive and keen to learn.

– Self-motivated and a team player.

– Logical with a passion for problem solving.

– Able to work under pressure and rapidly adapt to complex and changing environments.

– Comfortable with ambiguity and able to clarify problems and expectations thereof.

