Business Analyst

An employer of choice in the financial services industry is seeking a solutions-orientated Business Analyst with excellent interpersonal skills to support valued business outcomes through ensuring that gathered requirements are successfully executed. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Business Degree or Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 5 years commercial Business Analysis experiencePrior experience within a financial services and agile work environment Job Description:The successful individual will be required to liaise with business stakeholders to implement business solutions and continued improvement while managing the risk involved.

