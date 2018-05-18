Cloud Developer

Job Type: Permanent

Date Posted: 14th November 2016

Location: South Africa, Johannesburg

A client of mine based in Cape Town are currently looking for a Cloud Developer. Your responsibilities will lie in 80% coding development mostly with Java based technologies and 20% Cloud servicing with Azure.

Your main focus will be towards Cloud architecture and solutions architecture within the Cloud environment on one of the largest global projects the company has ever been through. This give you the opportunity to advance your skills within the Cloud environment .

My client focuses heavily within the web development space and are extremely well recognised for their expertise in Front end development whilst mixing this with strong ties to the Cloud community.

The most successful applicants should possess:

MS Azure experience (3 years+ desirable)

Heavy background in Java development

Experience with solutions architecture

Office 365 and AWS experience also beneficial

