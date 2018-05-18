Data Analyst

May 18, 2018

Data Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is looking for developers to join exciting projects in the data integration and customer loyalty application areas.
    Consultants are engaged in high-performing, quality-oriented projects combining open source technologies with leading commercial analytics database products.

Responsibilities:

  • Understand documented and verbally communicated requirements, system constraints and stakeholder concerns.
  • Perform data profiling and investigation.
  • Interpret and analyze data to inform solution design.
  • Communicate effectively with other stakeholders to find solutions.
  • Logic validation and testing skills.

Requirements:

  • Successful candidates will have good logical, analytical and investigative skills, be results – oriented and self-motivated and above all, enjoy working with and analyzing data. In addition, the following is required:
    • SQL literacy.
    • Logical reasoning skills.
    • Good verbal and written communication skills.
    • Tertiary qualification.
    • Good structured documentation skills, e.g. process or data flow diagrams, spreadsheets, other diagramming tools.
  • Experience in the following would be advantage:
    • Experience with BI and/or data science tools.
    • Academic background in foundations of data science: Statistics, Mathematical modeling.

