Data Analyst

Data Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is looking for developers to join exciting projects in the data integration and customer loyalty application areas.

Consultants are engaged in high-performing, quality-oriented projects combining open source technologies with leading commercial analytics database products.

Responsibilities:

Understand documented and verbally communicated requirements, system constraints and stakeholder concerns.

Perform data profiling and investigation.

Interpret and analyze data to inform solution design.

Communicate effectively with other stakeholders to find solutions.

Logic validation and testing skills.

Requirements:

Successful candidates will have good logical, analytical and investigative skills, be results – oriented and self-motivated and above all, enjoy working with and analyzing data. In addition, the following is required: SQL literacy. Logical reasoning skills. Good verbal and written communication skills. Tertiary qualification. Good structured documentation skills, e.g. process or data flow diagrams, spreadsheets, other diagramming tools.

Experience in the following would be advantage: Experience with BI and/or data science tools. Academic background in foundations of data science: Statistics, Mathematical modeling.



