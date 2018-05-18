Data Analyst – Advance Analytics (2501)

May 18, 2018

Role Description:

Data Analyst – Advance Analytics

Permanent

Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)

As a key member of our Advance Analytics team, you will be responsible for compiling and organizing large volumes of performance data. The ideal candidate is proactive, has a positive attitude and is well organized and adept at managing deadlines and priorities.

Job Objectives

Team Integration:

  • Interface between business specialists and development teams.
  • Drive continuous improvement within team and workshop solutions to existing processes and challenges.

Solution Development:

  • Data administration and analysis to ensure the quality and thoroughness of data.
  • Write business requirements/modifications to transform and data into common formats.
  • Write business requirements/modifications to create common report and graphical formats.
  • Prepare, publish and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly and annual deadlines.
  • Evaluate/investigate the quality/integrity/trend of data based on historical trends and industry norms.
  • Communicate/Conceptualize and interpret the data status and issues to internal teams.
  • Working with business counterparts on operational readiness activities to ensure that necessary training and procedure updates have occurred.
  • Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols and standards.

Service Delivery:

  • Support solutions by responding to complex user queries escalated from support teams, investigating issues and managing the internal resolution thereof.
  • Ensure stability of the existing systems environment by implementing solutions that do not compromise operational stability.
  • Participate in post implementation reviews of development.

Talent Development:

  • Provide system input to design of user training material.
  • Play a key role in coaching and mentoring colleagues.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

  • Honours Degree in Statistics or Mathematics ?? ESSENTIAL
  • 5 -7 years Business Analysis
  • 5-7 years Data Analysis
  • 5-7 years Business Intelligence Tools
  • 5+ years Strong data manipulation and analysis skills.
  • 5+ years Experience in data warehouse design/ dimensional modelling and ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.
  • 5+years Ability to represent concepts, processes, data and technology infrastructure using structured modelling techniques and tools.

Nice to haves (but not required)

  • 5-7 years Data Warehousing
  • 5-7 years OLAP
  • 5-7 ETL & Integration
  • 5-7 years Data Exploitation

