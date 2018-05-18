Developer – Biztalk (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client offers a competitive and challenging environment where talent is nurtured and allowed to grow.
They love new ideas and creativity, and are very passionate about their industry. -financial
Responsibilities:
- Maintaining software systems and automating the operations and interfaces between these systems.
- Developing Software Applications using approved toolsets.
- Adhering to and providing input into the architectural framework.
- Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (C#, BizTalk, SSIS, SQL).
- Producing specifications and determine operational feasibility.
- Evaluating and implementing ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
- Performing code reviews.
- 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
- Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
- Providing leadership and guidance to technology team members.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or related field.
- A minimum of 5 yearsâ€™ proven work experience as a Senior Software Developer.
- Extensive experience in OOP (preferably C#) and integration (BizTalk, SSIS).
- Extensive experience working with SQL Server databases.
- Experience with XML and XSD schema design.
- Experience with SOA or Message based integration services (preferably BizTalk).
- Very good knowledge of software design principles and patterns.
- Ability to prioritise work effectively and must be organised.
- The ability to set and maintain high work standards to achieve goals.
- Experience in the following would be a bonus:
- Experience in Financial Services industry
- Experience with Oracle databases
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)