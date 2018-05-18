Developer (Java) ⿿ Transformation (0904)

Role Description:

Developer (Java) ?? Transformation

Permanent position ?? Cape Town

Join us in creating an Omnichannel team that will reinvent the shopping experience across Africa. If you enjoy working with cutting edge mobile technology and have a customer service obsession, join us as part of the largest supermarket retailer in Africa. We serve 1 billion customers each year through our footprint in Africa in 2,689 outlets across 15 countries. How you reimagine digital shopping will unlock a new set of capabilities, including sophisticated data-led insights; precision marketing, omnichannel retail experiences, agile development, and mobile customer engagement.

PURPOSE:

Africa??s largest retailer, is embarking on an eCommerce rollout.As the senior developer you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the senior developer you will be working in the established design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Duties:

Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features.

?Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

?Develop and document design and maintain source base.

?Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

?Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

?Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

?Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

?Integrate design for maintainability, scalability and efficiency.

?Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

?Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to agreed plan.

?Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

?Work as part of a team without close supervision.

?Experiencing in designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required.

?Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

?Engagement with different stakeholders.

?Identification and prioritization of project risks.

?Applied code review and QA changes as requested.

?Successful deployment through quality gates.

Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology.

?Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

?Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

?Technical competency in Hybris Marketing and / or Cloud for Customer (C4C) technology stack.

?Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology.

?Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders

Skills and Experience:

Experience Required

Essential:

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Experience in software development and testing (3 -5+ years)

Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (3 -5+ years)

Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools (3 -5+ years)

Experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT (3 -5+ years)

JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming (5+ years)

Cloud Services (AWS Lamda). (3 -5+ years)

Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest). (5+ years)

Hands on experience in a DevOps environment (3+ years)

Desirable but not required

SAP Marketing

Bonus: Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP (3 -5+ years)

Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (Experience in cloud solutions.)

Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (3 -5+ years)

Angular JS 4 and Type Script (3 -5+ years)

Contact:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position