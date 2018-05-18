Developer – Java

Developer – Java (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:

Java developer responsibilities include designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements:

Able to work in high performing, self-managing teams.

Guidewire GOSU development experience.

Java / JavaScript / Object oriented programming.

Unit test development / Scrum / Agile development.

Experience in using SVN / GIT.

Design driven development.

Continuous integration.

SOLID development principles.

Experience in short term insurance systems would be great.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position