Developer – Java (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:
- Java developer responsibilities include designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Requirements:
- Able to work in high performing, self-managing teams.
- Guidewire GOSU development experience.
- Java / JavaScript / Object oriented programming.
- Unit test development / Scrum / Agile development.
- Experience in using SVN / GIT.
- Design driven development.
- Continuous integration.
- SOLID development principles.
- Experience in short term insurance systems would be great.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)