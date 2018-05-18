DevOps Engineer (CPT)

DevOps Engineer (CPT) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries.

Responsibilities:

Deploying, automating, maintaining and managing AWS and Azure cloud-based production systems, to ensure their availability, performance, scalability and security.

Build, release and configuration management of production systems.

System troubleshooting and problem solving across platform and application domains.

Suggesting architecture improvements, recommending process improvements.

Evaluation of new technology options and vendor products.

Ensuring critical system security through the use of best in class cloud security solutions.

Requirements:

AWS: 2+ yearsâ€™ experience with using a broad range of AWS technologies (e.g. EC2, RDS, ELB, EBD, S3, VPC, Glacier, IAM, CloudWatch, KMS) to develop and maintain an Amazon AWS based cloud solution, with an emphasis on best practice cloud security.

Azure: 2+ yearsâ€™ experience with using a broad range of Azure technologies (e.g. AKS, Storage Accounts, Azure PowerShell, ACR etc.)

DevOps: Solid experience as a DevOps Engineer in a 24×7 uptime Amazon AWS and Azure environment, including automation experience with configuration management tools.

Scripting Skills: Strong scripting (e.g. JavaScript, Bash, Python) and automation skills.

Operating Systems: Windows and Linux system administration.

Monitoring Tools: Experience with system monitoring tools (e.g. MS OMS, SCCM, Logic Monitor).

Problem Solving: Ability to analyze and resolve complex infrastructure resource and application deployment issues.

Desired Skills (Not essential but beneficial to have):

OO Programming Skills: Strong OO Programming skills (Java or C#).

DB Skills: Basic DB administration experience (Oracle, SQL Server).

Agile Methodologies: Experience with Agile software development, project management methodologies.

Version Control: Experience administrating version control systems such as Git.

Networking: Understanding network topologies and common network protocols and services (DNS, HTTP(S), SSH, FTP, SMTP).

Working knowledge of TeamCity and Octopus.

Experience with Kubernetes.

Other Candidate Requirements:

Professional commitment to high quality, and a passion for learning new skills.

Detail-oriented individual with the ability to rapidly learn new concepts and technologies.

Strong problem-solving skills, including providing simple solutions to complex situations.

Must be a strong team player with the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively in a geographically disperse working environment.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

