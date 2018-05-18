Devs Ops Engineer

Familiar with python scripting and consider yourself a bash scripting pro?- This one’s for you…

We are looking for an experienced DevOps engineer to join our team and assist us in creating reliable, re-usable and leading edge DevOps practices and tools. You will be responsible for ensuring application deployments to AWS, GCP and terrestrial Data Centers are performed reliably and repeatedly through the use of advanced scripting and tools. You will also ensure optimal application performance and functional monitoring as well as upgrade management. You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver remarkable solutions to our clients.

Responsibilities

– Take part in daily standups with your assigned POD (team) providing updates and input with respect to design encompassing deployment strategies, security, resource and monitoring requirements.

– Involvement at project inception to ensure DevOps strategies are applied.

– Key components here are Security, Logging, Monitoring, Scalability and Availability.

– Ensure consistency throughout environments.

– Document knowledge of applications, their deployment strategies, and dependencies.

Shared Responsibilities

– Resolve technical PROD, QA and Dev environment issues

– R&D on the latest technologies and tools that can improve the efficiency of the DevOps team

– Form part of the Standby team (1 week per month)

– Building a technical knowledgebase of solutions

– Investigate and address availability, performance and capacity issues.

– Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)

– System administration (Linux and Windows servers)

– Patch and upgrade management to servers, bought products and developed products

– Configuration Management

– Functional monitoring

Skills and characteristics

– Min 3 years in a similar role

– AWS and GCP products and tools

– Shell, Python, PHP, or any other scripting language

– Ansible and Terraform

– MySQL, PostgreSQL, and NoSQL (MongoDB)

– Java — Enough to read source code

– Jenkins

– System monitoring tools (e.g. Graphite, New Relic, Mint)

– Linux (Specifically Ubuntu and CentOS)

– Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment methodologies and best practises

– ¢ A keen learner

– Highly self-motivated, team player

– Logical with a passion for solving problems

– Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills

– Customer service orientation

– Demonstrated ability to remain self-motivated

– Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively

– Process & Delivery driven

– Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations

– Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure

– Proactive with a sense of urgency

Qualifications

– IT/ related Bachelor Degree or Diploma

– Certifications in tools listed above would be advantageous

