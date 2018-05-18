ETL Developer

May 18, 2018

ETL Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
    Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.

Please Note: This job advert is an abridged version of the original job specificationRESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Working to understand client data files and use defined mappings to build ETL jobs. Source files will come in a variety of formats including CSV and XML.
  • File manipulation will be required as well as calling web services and interaction with a database.
  • Good working knowledge of database technology.
  • Containing effective error handling and alerting to ensure issues can be resolved quickly and limit the effect on client applications.
  • May also be required to support production job.
  • Experience with continuous integration technologies such as TeamCity and Octopus would be advantageous.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelors or Masterâ€™s Degree from a recognized university relating to Information Technology / Information Systems / Computer Science
  • 3 – 4 yearsâ€™ experience
  • Minimum of 3 yearsâ€™ hands-on experience developing ETL jobs – SQL Server Integration studio is preferred.
  • Should be able to understand high level technical design & translate to low level design/ data mapping in Talend.
  • Should have knowledge of SQL relating to one of the following databases:
    • SQL Server
    • Oracle
    • My SQL
  • Should have knowledge of at least one of the following programming languages:
    • Java | C++ | C# | Perl
    • PowerShell or command-line scripting
    • Source control (GitHub, Bitbucket, SVN or TFS)
    • Knowledge of XML and (or) JSON
  • Should be able to review code/design.
  • Should be able to write/review test cases for Unit testing/Integration testing.
  • Should be able to support code promotion to different environments.
  • Experience of working within an Agile Environment.
  • Previous knowledge of Linux or any other Unix flavors is an advantage but not a requirement.
  • Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.
  • Confident and assertive communicator (Oral and Written) with good presentation skills.
  • Highly motivated individual with a proven ability to drive projects to a successful and timely conclusion.
  • Ability to be flexible/adaptable in exercising judgment in a dynamic, matrix environment and to manage competing priorities.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

