ETL Developer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.
Please Note: This job advert is an abridged version of the original job specificationRESPONSIBILITIES:
- Working to understand client data files and use defined mappings to build ETL jobs. Source files will come in a variety of formats including CSV and XML.
- File manipulation will be required as well as calling web services and interaction with a database.
- Good working knowledge of database technology.
- Containing effective error handling and alerting to ensure issues can be resolved quickly and limit the effect on client applications.
- May also be required to support production job.
- Experience with continuous integration technologies such as TeamCity and Octopus would be advantageous.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelors or Masterâ€™s Degree from a recognized university relating to Information Technology / Information Systems / Computer Science
- 3 – 4 yearsâ€™ experience
- Minimum of 3 yearsâ€™ hands-on experience developing ETL jobs – SQL Server Integration studio is preferred.
- Should be able to understand high level technical design & translate to low level design/ data mapping in Talend.
- Should have knowledge of SQL relating to one of the following databases:
- SQL Server
- Oracle
- My SQL
- Should have knowledge of at least one of the following programming languages:
- Java | C++ | C# | Perl
- PowerShell or command-line scripting
- Source control (GitHub, Bitbucket, SVN or TFS)
- Knowledge of XML and (or) JSON
- Should be able to review code/design.
- Should be able to write/review test cases for Unit testing/Integration testing.
- Should be able to support code promotion to different environments.
- Experience of working within an Agile Environment.
- Previous knowledge of Linux or any other Unix flavors is an advantage but not a requirement.
- Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.
- Confident and assertive communicator (Oral and Written) with good presentation skills.
- Highly motivated individual with a proven ability to drive projects to a successful and timely conclusion.
- Ability to be flexible/adaptable in exercising judgment in a dynamic, matrix environment and to manage competing priorities.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)