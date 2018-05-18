ETL Developer

ETL Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.

Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.

Working to understand client data files and use defined mappings to build ETL jobs. Source files will come in a variety of formats including CSV and XML.

File manipulation will be required as well as calling web services and interaction with a database.

Good working knowledge of database technology.

Containing effective error handling and alerting to ensure issues can be resolved quickly and limit the effect on client applications.

May also be required to support production job.

Experience with continuous integration technologies such as TeamCity and Octopus would be advantageous.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors or Masterâ€™s Degree from a recognized university relating to Information Technology / Information Systems / Computer Science

3 – 4 yearsâ€™ experience

Minimum of 3 yearsâ€™ hands-on experience developing ETL jobs – SQL Server Integration studio is preferred.

Should be able to understand high level technical design & translate to low level design/ data mapping in Talend.

Should have knowledge of SQL relating to one of the following databases: SQL Server Oracle My SQL

Should have knowledge of at least one of the following programming languages: Java | C++ | C# | Perl PowerShell or command-line scripting Source control (GitHub, Bitbucket, SVN or TFS) Knowledge of XML and (or) JSON

Should be able to review code/design.

Should be able to write/review test cases for Unit testing/Integration testing.

Should be able to support code promotion to different environments.

Experience of working within an Agile Environment.

Previous knowledge of Linux or any other Unix flavors is an advantage but not a requirement.

Previous experience in the financial sector is an advantage but not a requirement.

Confident and assertive communicator (Oral and Written) with good presentation skills.

Highly motivated individual with a proven ability to drive projects to a successful and timely conclusion.

Ability to be flexible/adaptable in exercising judgment in a dynamic, matrix environment and to manage competing priorities.

