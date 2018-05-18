Front-End Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client in Cape Town is looking for a Front-End Developer to join their team of passionate and creative developers who transform the beautiful designs crafted here, into functional online experiences and strive for standards-compliant HTML in the midst of browser inconsistencies and use CSS and JavaScript to bring the mark-up to life.

REQUIREMENTS:

Competency in cross-browser HTML and CSS

Ability to write clean and maintainable code from designs.

Good knowledge and understanding of JavaScript & jQuery including patterns and relevant frameworks.

Need to work closely with other developers and designers and incorporate feedback from them.

Up-to-date with evolving web standards (HTML5, CSS3) and best practices

Knowledge of CSS precompilation frameworks like LESS/SASS

Comfortable with basics of Git

Advantageous

Experience in server-side programming (we primarily use ASP.NET/Node.js around here)

HTML canvas / Threejs

Knowledge of Angular.js

Knowledge of Greensock

COMMENTS:

