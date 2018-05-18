Full Stack Developer (Senior) (CPT)

May 18, 2018

Full Stack Developer (Senior) (CPT) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries.

Responsibilities:

  • Working on web applications and APIs and includes involvement in all aspects of the project life cycle.
  • Alongside other team members, the successful candidate will liaise with the client to identify requirements and feedback on progress.

Requirements:

  • An enthusiastic developer that loves coding and has an eye for detail, who is passionate about user experience.
  • Great working knowledge of at least one JavaScript web application framework (E.g. Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).
  • Proven ability in at least one server-side MVC framework (e.g. Java Spark, .NET Core MVC, Node js). We still havenâ€™t decided which one weâ€™re sticking with but letâ€™s debate about this together!
  • Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SVG, Web Standards, Progressive Enhancement.
  • Experience with modern web development libraries and tools (e.g. Gulp, Typescript, D3.js, Babel, LESS/SASS, Webpack etc.).
  • Design capabilities using OO techniques.
  • General technology problem solving skills to a high level.
  • Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g. Team City, Octopus).
  • Developing and consuming REST based services.
  • Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.
  • Experience of using Docker to deploy applications.
  • Web or graphic design background.
  • Experience with at least one JavaScript testing framework (Jasmine, Mocha, QUnit, Karma, etc.).
  • Proficient in using Git.
  • Comfortable in server administration using tools like IIS, nginx.
  • Experience working in a micro-service-based architecture.
  • Experience with key-value stored databases such as Memcached and Redis.
  • Significant commercial experience delivering projects with Agile methodologies.
  • Experience in the following would be an advantage:
    • Experience with financial projects (Mortgage knowledge is a bonus).
    • Experience developing desktop applications in JavaScript using Electron.
    • Familiarity with NoSQL databases, specifically with Elasticsearch, Hadoop (Hive, Impala, Kylin, etc.).
    • Windows Server and Ubuntu Server.
    • Mobile application development.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

