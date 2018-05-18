Full Stack Developer (Senior) (CPT)

Full Stack Developer (Senior) (CPT) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries.

Responsibilities:

Working on web applications and APIs and includes involvement in all aspects of the project life cycle.

Alongside other team members, the successful candidate will liaise with the client to identify requirements and feedback on progress.

Requirements:

An enthusiastic developer that loves coding and has an eye for detail, who is passionate about user experience.

Great working knowledge of at least one JavaScript web application framework (E.g. Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).

Proven ability in at least one server-side MVC framework (e.g. Java Spark, .NET Core MVC, Node js). We still havenâ€™t decided which one weâ€™re sticking with but letâ€™s debate about this together!

Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SVG, Web Standards, Progressive Enhancement.

Experience with modern web development libraries and tools (e.g. Gulp, Typescript, D3.js, Babel, LESS/SASS, Webpack etc.).

Design capabilities using OO techniques.

General technology problem solving skills to a high level.

Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g. Team City, Octopus).

Developing and consuming REST based services.

Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.

Experience of using Docker to deploy applications.

Web or graphic design background.

Experience with at least one JavaScript testing framework (Jasmine, Mocha, QUnit, Karma, etc.).

Proficient in using Git.

Comfortable in server administration using tools like IIS, nginx.

Experience working in a micro-service-based architecture.

Experience with key-value stored databases such as Memcached and Redis.

Significant commercial experience delivering projects with Agile methodologies.

Experience in the following would be an advantage: Experience with financial projects (Mortgage knowledge is a bonus). Experience developing desktop applications in JavaScript using Electron. Familiarity with NoSQL databases, specifically with Elasticsearch, Hadoop (Hive, Impala, Kylin, etc.). Windows Server and Ubuntu Server. Mobile application development.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position