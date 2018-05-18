Integration Developer (Java) (2003)

May 18, 2018

Role Description:

Integration Developer (Java)

Permanent

Cape Town: Northern suburbs

Programmer

The purpose of this position is to assist the Team lead through Integration Development using JAVA with System Design, configuration, investigation and administration of IBM WebSphere MQ & Integration Bus, SQL Server database and custom systems.

  • Development
  • Perform day to day support
  • Troubleshooting and identifying root cause
  • Configure data flows in a Web Interface and manual configurations
  • Integrate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configuration into relevantenvironments, as well as BAR file deployments.
  • Improvement of systems and processes

Skills and Experience:

Experience Required

  • 3-5 years Software development – Java
  • 3-5 years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures
  • 3-5 years Web services (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)
  • 3-5 years Source code control and version (TFS, Github, etc)
  • Application development
  • SOA
  • Agile methodology

Nice to haves

  • 3-5 years Continues Integration
  • 3-5 years Enterprise Integration Patterns
  • 3-5 years Software Design Patterns
  • Minimum of 1 Year Cloud Experience
  • 3-5 years working knowledge of Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
  • 3-5 years working knowledge of IBM Websphere Integration Bus (Message Broker) and MQ or other ESB and Message Queuing systems
  • 3-5 years scripting knowledge on Linux, AIX and Microsoft
  • Database administration
  • System administration (Microsoft/Linux)
  • Cloud knowledge
  • DevOps or support experience of production systems

Contact:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position