Integration Developer (Java) (2003)

Role Description:
Integration Developer (Java)
Permanent
Cape Town: Northern suburbs
Programmer
The purpose of this position is to assist the Team lead through Integration Development using JAVA with System Design, configuration, investigation and administration of IBM WebSphere MQ & Integration Bus, SQL Server database and custom systems.
- Development
- Perform day to day support
- Troubleshooting and identifying root cause
- Configure data flows in a Web Interface and manual configurations
- Integrate with the Integration Support team to smoothly transition new flows and configuration into relevantenvironments, as well as BAR file deployments.
- Improvement of systems and processes
Skills and Experience:
Experience Required
- 3-5 years Software development – Java
- 3-5 years SQL competency writing queries and developing stored procedures
- 3-5 years Web services (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL)
- 3-5 years Source code control and version (TFS, Github, etc)
- Application development
- SOA
- Agile methodology
Nice to haves
- 3-5 years Continues Integration
- 3-5 years Enterprise Integration Patterns
- 3-5 years Software Design Patterns
- Minimum of 1 Year Cloud Experience
- 3-5 years working knowledge of Linux, Windows and AIX Environments
- 3-5 years working knowledge of IBM Websphere Integration Bus (Message Broker) and MQ or other ESB and Message Queuing systems
- 3-5 years scripting knowledge on Linux, AIX and Microsoft
- Database administration
- System administration (Microsoft/Linux)
- Cloud knowledge
- DevOps or support experience of production systems
Contact:(email address)