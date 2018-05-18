Intermediate Java Developer

Create restful web services for client’s payments, loyalty, coupon & voucher products.

You will be responsible for creating restful web services covering payments, loyalty, coupon and vouchers as well as other client requirements. Your projects will focus on providing custom client solutions using the wiGroup platform (wiCode and wiBlox) as well as integrations to 3rd party systems. You will work closely with mobile and web developers to ensure that your backend solutions result in innovative, robust and elegant mobile solutions and web portals. You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver remarkable solutions to our clients.

Please note: We are looking for two candidates for this role.

Responsibilities

Software design Technical debt management of technology stack Software and database build Unit and integration testing Code review Software defect resolution Deployment package creation Problem and incident resolution (investigate, apply workarounds and fixes, resolve defects) Building a technical knowledgebase of solutions Ensures the client solution build, deployment and enhancements are delivered on time and to specification both within the initial release and in all subsequent releases Mentoring individuals within the team

Requirements

Knowledge

– Java – EE 3+ yrs experience

– mySQL (v5.7+)

– Linux

– Retail experience

– Maven

– Distributed Version Control – Mercurial or Git

It would be advantageous to have experience in:

– Test Driven Development

– Continuous integration, unit tests and functional performance monitoring

– Jenkins

– Sonar

– Spring Framework 4 or higher

– AWS

– Strong understanding of payments/loyalty/coupons/voucher processing

– NoSQL experience (MongoDB)

Qualifications

– A Computer Science or Information Systems degree/diploma or 5+ years equivalent experience

– Java certifications

– At least 2 major Java projects including development of restful web services.

Skills and characteristics

– A keen learner with a desire to grow your skills

– Highly self-motivated, team player.

– Logical with a passion for solving problems

– Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills

– Customer service orientation

– Demonstrated ability to remain self-motivated

– Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively

– Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations

– Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure

– Proactive with a sense of urgency

