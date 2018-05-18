ENVIRONMENT: Take charge of the overall project system design & tech selection as the next Java Technical Architect sought by a dynamic, innovative software solutions provider. Your role will also include leadership and direction on technical aspects of projects. You require matric, a Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field, 10 Years’ experience in a leadership or technical role, preferably enterprise application exposure, 8+ Years’ Java & experience mentoring other developers within a team. DUTIES: Product Development Documentation of the system architecture.

Architecture decision log.

Definition of new technology proof-of-concepts and implement the new technology where appropriate.

Research and Development.

Definition and documentation of Data model. Development Support Architectural conformance reviews. Architectural communication sessions. Participation in detailed design sessions with developers. Definition & Documentation of: Data model.

Security requirements and principles.

Governance requirements & best practice.

Client infrastructure requirements & best practice. Operational Support Knowledge transfer to operational support team.

Definition and documentation of the