Java Technical Architect

May 18, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Take charge of the overall project system design & tech selection as the next Java Technical Architect sought by a dynamic, innovative software solutions provider. Your role will also include leadership and direction on technical aspects of projects. You require matric, a Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field, 10 Years’ experience in a leadership or technical role, preferably enterprise application exposure,

8+ Years’ Java & experience mentoring other developers within a team.

DUTIES:

Product Development

  • Documentation of the system architecture.
  • Architecture decision log.
  • Definition of new technology proof-of-concepts and implement the new technology where appropriate.
  • Research and Development.
  • Definition and documentation of Data model.

Development Support

Architectural conformance reviews.

Architectural communication sessions.

Participation in detailed design sessions with developers.

Definition & Documentation of:

  • Data model.
  • Security requirements and principles.
  • Governance requirements & best practice.
  • Client infrastructure requirements & best practice.

Operational Support

  • Knowledge transfer to operational support team.
  • Definition and documentation of the

Learn more/Apply for this position