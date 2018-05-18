Programmer (SAP Hybris Commerce Development – Senior) (2201)

Role Description:

Programmer ?? SAP Hybris Commerce Development

Senior

Cape Town

We are currently seeking a Programmer with SAP Hybris Commerce development experience. Our client is a large retailer and is embarking on an eCommerce rollout. As the senior developer you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge in Hybris eCommerce and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

The successful candidate will be working in the established design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks.

Responsibilities

Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features

Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required

Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

eCommerce especially SAP Hybris Commerce development

5 years experience in – JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming

Beneficial: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP

3 plus years experience in software development and testing

3 plus years – Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3 plus years – Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools

3 plus years experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT

3 years plus Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)

5 years plus understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest)

3 years hands on experience in a DevOps environment

Other Technologies:

Agile/Scrum Tool set ?? Atlassian

Angular JS 4 and Type Script

Contact:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position