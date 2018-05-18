Scrum Master (1403)

Role Description:

Scrum Master

Permanent

Northern suburbs ?? Cape Town

Leading an Agile team, the Scrum master will take accountability for the agile team??s delivery of set outcomes within defined timeframes, for removing impediments in order for the team to deliver according to set goals and deliverables and to act as a buffer between the team and any distracting influences.

Duties

Responsible for ensuring ongoing relevance of team skills and for retaining and developing key skills within the team:

Allocate work to resources

Ensure effective resource management, including appraisals, recruitment, skills development, leave etc

Provide technical expertise

Delivery of set outcomes within agreed timeframes:

Focus on delivering fully tested, independent, valuable features.

Manage multiple projects working towards the business objectives.

Identify, manage and escalate any issues that might affect the delivery of the team to Team Manager

Responsible for enacting Scrum values and practices:

To challenge the team in accomplishing the business objectives.

Self organizing project teams ?? manage the core principles of SCRUM:

Teams autonomy.

Push to achieve the objectives and constantly improve their practices.

Cross-fertilization of the necessary disciplines across the teams.

Overlapping development phases ?? help implementing the product definition, understand and provide feedback on the user experience and user interface.

Organizational transfer of learning ?? foster adoption of successful processes by assigning experienced team members to new projects as existing projects are completed.

Apply Agile best practice within the work environment.

Removes impediments:

Ensuring a team??s ability to deliver on its Sprint promises remains unobstructed.

Proactively identifies potential impediments and takes actions to prevent them from becoming actual impediments

Removing any impediments that prevent a team from completing the work it has negotiated for a given sprint.

Enable close cooperation across all roles and functions

Effectively communicate to all stakeholders, both internally and externally.

Negotiate work for a given sprint.

Report back to the product owner on the status of the various projects

Facilitate and ensure daily communication between team and stakeholders

Analysis and Prioritization:

Compile prioritised sprint backlogs and do proper planning from both a business and technical viewpoint.

Perform analysis on completed projects and provide insight into enhancements into the process for faster delivery

Identifying and Addressing the needs of the team

Observe and identify the needs of individuals or the team as a whole

Mediate conflict resolution sessions

Protect the team from any external interference

Create the optimal work environment for the team to flourish in

Adapting practices/processes within the agile framework to meet the needs of the team

To coach and mentor members of the team

Skills and Experience:

Essential Requirements:

Matric plus applicable tertiary equivalent experience or preferably, an ICT relevant diploma or degree from a recognised tertiary institution.

5-10 years working experience within the IT industry

5+ years experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years experience in all aspects of

Agile methodology and SCRUM implementation

Presentations skills

Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry

Preferred but not required:

PMI ?? Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP)

PMP certification

Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner)

Scrum Alliance ?? Certified Scrum Master or Certified Scrum Product Owner

