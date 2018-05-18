Senior Programmer – Java, JSP & AWS (2201)

Role Description:

Senior Programmer – Java, JSP & AWS

Cape Town

Join our exciting client, who are Africa??s largest retailer, embarking on a Digital Transformation programme!

You will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

Mentoring other Developers is also part of the role – to allow us to create a high performing Digital Services Layer (DSL) team by applying DevOps principles.

As the Senior Developer you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Duties:

Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features.

Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required.

Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology.

Skills and Experience:

Requirements

Cloud Technologies – especially AWS

5 years plus experience:

JSP, Java 8, Object Orientation Programming

Senior Developer within a development team

Software development and testing

Working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

Web services (SOAP and Rest)

AWS experience (S3, cloudformation scripts, Lamda??s, SES, SQS and step functions)

Distributed source control systems, like GIT

Micro services

3 years plus hands on experience in a DevOps environment

Contact:(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position