ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, a Cape Town based research, design and development firm with services that include hardware and software solutions is looking for a Software Developer (Back End) to be responsible to plan, develop, test and implement new innovative software products in a fast-paced prototyping development environment. Successful incumbent should have Grade 12, a minimum of 2-4 years relevant software development experience with extensive experience in programming languages.
DUTIES:
- Analyse and identify programming solutions for clients.
- Design and develop new software applications using best practice methods.
- Create and facilitate suitable testing methods for existing software solutions.
- Modify and improve existing software systems for optimal efficiency and effectiveness.
- Perform bug-fixing.
- Draw up relevant help files and user manuals for programs.
- Provide technical support on programs created.
- Conduct ongoing research and self-study to keep up to date with new methodologies.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential; postgraduate qualification preferable
- Minimum 2 to 4 years’ relevant experience in Software Development
- Experience in the following programming languages are essential:
- Scala
- Java J2EE
- SQL and NOSQL, database design and best development practices.
- GIT (or similar revision control)
- Linux skills
- Message queuing technology (Rabbit MQ).
- Web service technology (REST).
- Experience in the following languages are advantageous:
- Play framework, MVC