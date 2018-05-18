Software Engineer interested in Reskilling

May 18, 2018

Software Engineer interested in Reskilling (Parvana)About the Client:

  • South Africaâ€™s largest developer of online games.

Please note: This role is in the process of being updated
Main Role:

  • Our client is looking for a developer to be an important part of a team of talented software developers in the game development space.

Education & Qualifications:

  • 3 Year degree/diploma will definitely help

Technical Skills & Experience:

  • Experience in C#, HTML, Java or other software development languages advantageous
  • Strong technical ability
  • Great people skills
  • Belong to Developer user groups
  • Keen desire to learn new technologies
  • Experience working in an agile environment

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position