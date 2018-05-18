Support Engineer

May 18, 2018

Support Engineer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a cellular solutions and innovations service provider seeking to enable small, medium and large companies in embracing the mobile revolution and developing strategies that will take their products & services into the mobile environment.

Please Note: This job advert is an abridged version of the original job specificationResponsibilities:

  • Providing assistance to end users with day to day desktop support related changes and problems.
  • Setting up workstations and installing software printers.
  • Assisting with all basic computer related queries.
  • Daily health checks of all systems including Firewall, Switches, VMâ€™s, Cloud Services, Backups, etc.
  • Assembling laptops and desktop workstations.
  • Administering the Biometrics device (new starters & leavers).
  • Troubleshooting computer / network performance by using Cacti, Nagios.
  • Logging tickets on Redmine.
  • Adhering to the company standby roster 24/7 for systems monitoring.
  • Taking ownership for internal IT asset register and purchase order system.

Requirements:

  • MCSE, A+, N+ IT Qualifications will be an advantage.
  • Windows Desktop support, Printer support & Server support
  • A good understanding of computer networking and servers
  • Virtualization and Cloud experience & knowledge
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office systems and applications including Server Suite
  • Excellent understanding of Active Directory, Single Sign on, DNS, Symantec Backup Exec, NAS/SAN Technology, Network switching and cabling
  • Basic understanding of network firewalls and Linux administration – will be an advantage
  • Willingness to learn and expand into basic Linux tasks
  • Basic understanding of Apple Macintosh products
  • SAGE Pastel knowledge and experience is an advantage

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

