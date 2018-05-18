Systems Engineer (Java/.Net)

MMI Holdings Limited (MMI) is a South African based financial services group listed on the South African stock exchange, the JSE. The group operates in the market through multiple client-facing brands including insurance and investment brands Metropolitan and Momentum, South Africa’s number one cell captive insurer Guardrisk and wellness & rewards programme Multiply. MMI operates in 14 countries, 12 in the African continent, United Kingdom and India through a direct presence, strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

MMI’s purpose is to enhance the lifetime Financial Wellness of people, their communities and their businesses. Financial Wellness is a continuous process of planning and management for individuals, households and businesses, with the aim of affording expenses and achieving goals over one’s lifetime. Our promise to our clients is to be their Financial Wellness partner over this life-long journey, using our expertise and solutions to help them develop and reach their goals. Visit (email address)

ROLE PURPOSE

Design, develop, implement, analyse and support technological solutions of high quality and performance to meet business requirements in accordance with specification and timeframe, while providing technical leadership and coaching and mentoring to junior staff.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

– Contributing toward the delivery of excellent client services to ensure the clients expectations are met;

– Meeting all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time;

– Resolving live errors and service problems immediately to limit downtime and resolve the problems;

– Designing components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design;

– Writing code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications. This may involve researching an appropriate solution to the requirements and provide recommendations;

– Developing, enhancing and maintaining applications for the internal and external clients based on specifications received;

– Using and applying standard design principles;

– Actively working to refactor and enhance current software solution;

– Defining scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements;

– Designing and writing test cases for developer testing and document the system specifications;

– Performing relevant developer testing;

– Driving and supporting effective teamwork within the department;

– Mentoring more junior developers to facilitate learning and growth; and

– Engaging in appropriate training interventions to promote own professional development

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

– Business acumen

– Client/ stakeholder commitment

– Drive for results

– Leads change and innovation

– Motivating and inspiring team

– Collaboration

– Impact and influence

– Self-awareness and insight

– Diversity and inclusiveness

– Growing talent

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

* 6 years to 8 years of Enterprise Java experience required;

* Diploma: Computer Science or Degree in Computer Science;

* Preferred: Degree in Computer Science; and

* Java/ .Net certification and Cloud certification

LOCATION

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Client Engagement Solutions department at our aYo IT team based at our office in Belville.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of application, please note that your application has been unsuccessful.

We reserve the right not to fill this vacancy.

Learn more/Apply for this position