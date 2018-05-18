ENVIRONMENT: Be exposed to cutting-edge technology with a dynamic health software provider seeking a highly skilled Technical Team Lead (Java/iOS) to join its team. You will lead a Solution Delivery team in an Agile environment, responsible for Scrum meetings. You require matric, a Computer Science/Information Systems or related field Degree/Diploma or Certificate, experience in a similar role, 5+ Years’ Software Development experience, 3+ Years’ Java & 1+ Years’ Spring Boot. Any iOS, HL7/FHIR or PilotFish/Mirth will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Produce Code – Code that meets the functional & technical requirements specification Work closely with the Business & Architecture to interpret, write, translate and code software programs and applications according to specifications. Testing Code – JIRA Defect Management Work with Testers – receive and provide feedback on bugs and interact with testing team.

Investigate, analyses and document reported defects in JIRA.

Perform Maintenance programming and correction of identified defects. Support – Provide bug fixing support Provide defect management support as determined by the support roster. Knowledge Management – Broadened knowledge base, Technical documentation Continue professional development.

Meet personal development plan requirements.

Create and maintain technical documentation program development