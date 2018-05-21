BI Specialist

Our client is looking for a BI Specialist in the Cape Town area.Job Specifics:

BI systems support:

Provide and support of all BI systems and solutions that meet business needs for daily, monthly and annual reporting



Application of upgrades, patching, monitoring and tuning



Ensuring that all systems meet the agreed business requirements and SLA’s

BI Consulting, Development and Implementation:

Develop and implement BI systems and solutions



MIS, decision support, business reports, scorecards and dashboards that meet defined business requirements by means of the systems development lifecycle and appropriate project methodology to time, cost and quality requirements for the business

BI Data Modelling and Analysis:

Provide BI data sourcing, data modelling, ETL, information and predictive analysis and support to the business by providing data

Qualification and Experience:

Minimu NQF Level 7 – degree or advanced diploma in Information Systems/Business Science or Commerce

Statistics certification OR as an Undergraduate Module ITIL Certification

5 years SAP BI (BW and Business Objects) with 3 years experience in BI and ETL tools and 2 years ASAP and/or SDLC

SAP BI certification will be an added advantage

Scripting language will be advantageous

SAP Functional module knowledge will be advantageous

Business experience in at least one functional area will be advantageous

1 year using Agile methodology will be advantageous

Please submit CV, copy of ID and certificates.If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application as unsuccessful.

