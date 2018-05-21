Business Analyst / Product Owner

A giant in the communications industry is seeking a talented and solutions-focused Business Analyst / Product Owner to support their team of experts in delivering successful business outputs. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Degree or National Diploma (highly advantageous)FTI Business Analysis qualification (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experiencePrior exposure to an agile work environmentStrong understanding of technology-based business products Job Description:This stirring opportunity requires successful stakeholder engagement.Prioritizing product backlog to ensure valued business solutions are reached in a timely manner.Assisting the development team with goal setting within an agile work environment.The successful candidate will be required to deliver timely product features while communicating the initial product vison, testing this concept and analyzing the business requirements in accordance.

