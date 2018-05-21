C# Developer

A giant in the consulting industry is seeking a meticulous and solutions-focused C# Developer to join their dynamic, offsite team of industry experts. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Degree or National Diploma (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years hands-on development experienceProficiency in:C#ASP.NET Job Description:The role requires an innovative, analytical-thinking individual to utilize software on the bleeding-edge of technology to provide valued business solutions to industry tycoons.

