C# Developer

My client is looking for a C# Developer, to be based in Stellenbosch. Bring your development experience, work on an application alongside other equally skilled developers, and take your career to the next level! Qualification:MatricDegree in Computer Science / Information Systems Skills & Experience: MS SQL (T-SQL, views and stored procedures)Oracle (T-SQL, views and stored procedures)C# (ASP.NET MVC, WebApi (REST)WinForms, DevExpress, Windows CE Dev (.NET 3.5 Compact)Talend (Java) Job Description:You will be based at the client in Stellenbosch, working on an application. You will be doing everything from report writing to Analysis, BI work and development. The right candidate will also be able to support any developed solutions. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027465.

Learn more/Apply for this position