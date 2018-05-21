Mid Level Software Developer

Seize this great career opportunity and position yourself at the forefront of this growing offshore Business Process Outsourcing Provider which offers IT Support, Software Development and Revenue Cycle Management into the healthcare sector in the USA!

As a Mid Level Software Developer you will take the lead in further developing our e-Recruitment platform to meet our client’s growing needs and market requirements. You will need to be flexible / adaptable / approachable and willing to work in a rapid changing, high delivery environment with a high level of integrity. You are required to have a keen attention to detail.

You will be instrumental in guiding the future direction of the product working closely with the Product Manager.

You will form part of the 4R IT Team but will be required to be a self-starter and work independently. You will be required to develop end-to-end under the principles of the Agile Methodology. In addition you will need to:

– maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of the application

– maintain code integrity, understand and implement security and data protection

– collaborate with product design, architecture and the 4R engineering team as required

– support and bug fix.

A Computer Science or related qualification is preferable, however an equivalent of 3 years practical hands-on working experience will be considered, in addition to the following:

– 3-5 year experience

– experienced with Front End, Middle Tier, and Database programming

– scrum and agile methodology

Skills required:

– .NET Framework 4.0

– Visual Studio

– C#

– HTML

– SQL

– CSS

– Bootstrap

– JavaScript/JQuery (including jQuery and AJAX)

– Knowledge of RESTful services

– JSON

– NHibernate

– WCF Services

– Razor

– AngularJs

Tools: Visual Studio 2015, SQL Server Management Studio 2016

