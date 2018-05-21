Senior Business Analyst

This role will assist in the creation, monitoring and maintenance of data and analytical constructs produced by the Data Analytics team. The role is responsible for gathering and documenting business requirements for new constructs as well as for the maintenance of existing constructs. Monitoring of implemented constructs will be a key focus area.

If you have the ability to engage with business users around a problem or potential use case and translate that into requirements for data and analytical constructs, this role is for you.

KRA’s

Business Intelligence (Analysis)

– Translate business problems and use cases into requirements for data and analytical constructs.

– Analyses data and analytics processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.

– Analyses past, present and future business environment.

– Engage and consult with business users and management on business procedures and policies.

– Designs new data and analytics processes.

– Formulates strategies and guidelines to improve the data and analytics environment.

– Reviews data and analytics processes and conducts process maintenance and audits, as required.

– Works with managers and relevant users on feasibility studies and establishing business and systems requirements.

– Works with data and databases to understand and document data requirements and processes.

System Development & Maintenance

– Establishes and maintains data and analytics constructs for the Data Analytics team

– Supports and maintains the requirements for the technical and data infrastructure to support the relevant data and analytics processes.

– Owns data and analytical constructs, user acceptance testing and implementation of changes or new applications.

– Documents requirements including data modelling and data flows etc.

– Support end-users of data and analytical constructs.

Personal and Team Effectiveness

– Accountable for delivery through own efforts.

– Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.

– Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of up to a year.

– Compiles 1-year detailed plan for team activities, based on broader business plan

– Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.

– Manages stakeholders and other resources.

Job Requirements

– Matric

– BCom/BSc (analytical or statistical) or relevant tertiary qualification.

– 4+ years’ experience in business and data analysis, solutions design & testing, data modelling

– Experience in financial industry.

– Experience in understanding database structure and data extraction principles.

– Experience is extracting and manipulating data using tools such as SQL, SAS and Excel.

– Ability to communicate effectively and efficiently in both written and verbal formats.

– Ability to work as a contributing member to a team as well as work in a self-directed and independent environment.

– Willingness to be flexible in job responsibilities as needs and opportunities warrant.

– Problem solving skills.

– Relationship management skills.

– Presentation and facilitation skills.

– Ability to work under pressure in a fast paced and dynamic environment.

Competencies:

– Strategic

– Leading with influence

– Innovation (perspective)

– Execution

– Customer first

– Personal mastery (learning)

– Collaboration (relating

